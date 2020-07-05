The Madison County 4-H team of all juniors took first place in the June 20 State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest held online due to the pandemic.
The team, coached by Sarah Holmes, Madison County Middle School ag teacher, included Mallory Lee, Morris Lee, Maggie Moon, Emily Strickland and Robert Strickland.
Emily Strickland, Mallory Lee and Morris Lee were named as third, seventh and eighth high individuals.
“This team has worked extremely hard throughout this year and I couldn’t be more proud of them, I am excited for the future with this group,” said Holmes.
Strickland, Madison County 4-H’er, said she has always loved being around livestock and people.
“So for me, this opportunity to be on the Madison County Livestock Judging team is very special,” said Strickland. “Livestock judging has given me patience, perseverance, and the skills to think fast under pressure. I’m certain these three attributes that I’ve learned will be beneficial throughout my life.”
This evaluation competition is a major event for the Georgia 4-H Livestock Program. Youth participating in the livestock judging program acquire a better knowledge of livestock through learning to identify types, grades, breeds and classes of livestock as well as develop skills in animal science and profitable farming. The contest also encourages youth to enhance their skills in decision-making, critical thinking and problem solving.
“While this year’s State 4-H livestock judging was not held in a traditional manner, we still felt the need to provide this opportunity to Georgia 4-H’ers,” said Sarah Loughridge, University of Georgia Animal and Dairy Science Youth Extension Livestock Coordinator. “Livestock judging not only teaches evaluation skills, but also necessary decision making and soft skills desired by employers.”
The main components of the contest include judging classes of livestock, such as market or breeding — beef cattle, swine, sheep, and/or meat goats as well as justifying their decisions through oral reasons and question sets. Junior participants, grades fourth through eighth grade, will review videos for placement as well as answer questions sets for two classes selected throughout the contest.
Each county may enter up to 20 junior participants. The youth compete individually for high individual and as a team through the combination of the top county individuals.
Those interested in being a part of this or many other 4-H or agriculture related events can call the Madison County 4-H Office at 706-795-2281 and talk to Carole Hicks Knight, Madison County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent and County Extension Coordinator.
