Madison County residents were recently recognized for academic honors at the University of North Georgia.
Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll. Those named to the President's List from Madison County included:
•Katie Huff of Carlton, President's List
•Sydney Graham of Comer, President's List
•Brittany Chatham of Hull, President's List
•Sierra Christian of Colbert, President's Honor Roll
•Susanna Hancock of Colbert, President's Honor Roll
•Tyler Smith of Colbert, President's Honor Roll
•Hannah Bruce of Comer, President's Honor Roll
•Kelley Faulkner of Comer, President's Honor Roll
•Dylan Drake of Danielsville, President's Honor Roll
•Journey Gurley of Hull, President's Honor Roll
•Evan Seagraves of Hull, President's Honor Roll
•Hayleigh Turner of Hull, President's Honor Roll
•Sydney Prince of Comer, President's Honor Roll
•Marie Moravek of Carlton, President's List
•Delaney Morcom of Colbert, President's List
•Emma Strickland of Colbert, President's List
•Samantha Wolf of Hull, President's List
DEAN’S LIST
Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
•Caleb Brooks of Danielsville
•Savannah Butler of Ila
•Clayton Christian of Comer
•Jonathan Crouse of Colbert
•Carrie Dove of Hull
•Hillary Ellis of Royston
•Lauden Ernst of Comer
•James Faulkner of Hull
•Brandon Highfill of Danielsville
•Amber Ingram of Carlton
•Jessica Jacobellis of Comer
•Kayla Martin of Colbert
•Brittany Neveils of Danielsville
•Kaylee Ray of Danielsville
