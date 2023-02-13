Three residents from Madison County were named to the President’s List for the fall semester at Georgia Southern University.
They were Charles Pearson of Comer, Leah Scarborough of Comer and Emma Strickland of Danielsville.
To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Six Madison County students were named to the Dean’s List for earning a 3.5 GPA or better.
Rylee Ernst of Comer, Kaitlyn Hegwood of Comer, Mary Lance of Comer, Colby Mason of Danielsville, Christie Shupe of Hull and Molly Silva of Colbert
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
