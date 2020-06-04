Madison County residents graduated from Piedmont College in the spring semester.
They included:
•Travisa Atkinson of Hull, BA, Bachelor of Arts in Middle Grades Education.
•Lydia Carr of Danielsville, BA, Bachelor of Arts in Middle Grades Education.
•Candace Crane of Hull, EDS, Education Specialist in Curriculum and Instruction.
•Macy Dalton of Danielsville, BA, Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education.
•Haley Dooley of Danielsville, MA, Master of Arts in Early Childhood Education.
•Heather Garland of Comer, MAT, Master of Arts in Teaching Art Education.
•Shamika Howard of Comer, BS, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Management.
•Haley Hulme of Hull, BSN, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
•Kimberly Monk of Carlton, BA, Bachelor of Arts in Middle Grades Education.
•Alexis Mosley of Hull, BSN, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
•Olivia Ruff of Colbert, BSN, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
•Tanner Sartain of Hull, BA, Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education.
