Several Madison County residents were among the 1,000 graduates from the University of North Georgia in the fall.
They included:
•Kathryn Conner, Danielsville, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology/Health and Fitness
•Hannah Crumley, Commerce, Master of Science in Kinesiology
•Cheyenne Dycus, Hull, Associate of Arts in Anthropology Pathway, with distinction
•Caleb Green, Danielsville, Associate of Science in Psychology Pathway
•Casie Grimes, Carlton, Associate of Arts in Business Administration Pathway
•Debi Moore, Colbert, Bachelor of Arts in Communication
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.