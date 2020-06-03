The University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,600 degrees and certificates. Ceremonies were canceled due to COVID-19, but UNG hosted a virtual celebration on the UNG commencement website starting May 8, which would have been the first of back-to-back days of commencement ceremonies.
Those receiving degrees included:
•Bryce Brunson, Colbert, Bachelor of Business Administration - Management.
•Frances Chapman, Comer, Associate of Arts - Art Pathway.
•Coleton Dove, Danielsville, Associate of Science - Biology Pathway.
•Christopher Dove, Danielsville, Doctor of Physical Therapy.
•Kelley Faulkner, Comer, Bachelor of Science, Middle Grades Education.
•Amber Gilkey, Athens, Associate of Science - Early Childhood Education Pathway, Distinction
•Marshall Hanley, Danielsville, Associate of Science - Exercise Science Pathway.
•Mary Kuehler, Colbert, Associate of Science - Clinical Health Sciences Pathway.
•Ta Hay Law Latt, Comer, Associate of Arts - Business Administration Pathway.
•Evan Seagraves, Hull, Bachelor of Science – Nursing, Magna Cum Laude
•Savannah Strozier, Danielsville, Associate of Science - Psychology Pathway, Distinction
