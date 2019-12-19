Madison County residents were recently recognized for their academic achievements at Emmanuel College.
Those named to the President’s List for earning a 4.0 grade-point average as a full-time student included
Jessica Adams of Colbert, Hannah Abernathy of Comer and Eden Coile of Danielsville.
Those named to the Dean’s List for earning a 3.6 GPA or better as a full-time student included Jackson Bailey and Seth Peck of Colbert; Emily Dixon, Samuel Hayes, Joshua Lester and Allison Sarna of Comer; and Samuel Bolton, Karis Brown, Josiah Coile and Samantha Stoyle of Danielsville.
