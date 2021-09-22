Madison County residents were recently recognized for their accomplishments during the summer semester at Georgia State.
Harper King of Colbert was named to the President’s List for earning a 4.0 GPA for the semester with at least six hours of academic credit.
Ziyah Johnson of Hull and Khalisa Abdussabur of Danielsville were named to the Dean’s List for earning at least a 3.5 for with at least six hours of academic credit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.