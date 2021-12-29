Madison County students were recently recognized for their academic achievements at Piedmont College for the fall semester.

PRESIDENT'S LIST

Those named to the President’s List for a perfect 4.0 GPA were:

Naomi Cowart of Danielsville

Elizabeth Norris of Colbert

Morgan Williams of Colbert

Destin Croya of Comer

Gladys Lampe of Danielsville

Mikira Jennings of Hull

Coralie Hardman of Danielsville

DEAN’S LIST

Those named to the Dean's List for earning a 3.50 to 3.99 GPA include:

Samantha Foster of Colbert

Hannah Bordon of Colbert

James Young of Comer

Ashley Berryman of Hull

Toi Watson of Comer

McKinsey Walker of Athens

Eliana Burkhalter of Danielsville

Ashley Martin of Danielsville

Jackson Mason of Colbert

