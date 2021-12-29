Madison County students were recently recognized for their academic achievements at Piedmont College for the fall semester.
PRESIDENT'S LIST
Those named to the President’s List for a perfect 4.0 GPA were:
Naomi Cowart of Danielsville
Elizabeth Norris of Colbert
Morgan Williams of Colbert
Destin Croya of Comer
Gladys Lampe of Danielsville
Mikira Jennings of Hull
Coralie Hardman of Danielsville
DEAN’S LIST
Those named to the Dean's List for earning a 3.50 to 3.99 GPA include:
Samantha Foster of Colbert
Hannah Bordon of Colbert
James Young of Comer
Ashley Berryman of Hull
Toi Watson of Comer
McKinsey Walker of Athens
Eliana Burkhalter of Danielsville
Ashley Martin of Danielsville
Jackson Mason of Colbert
