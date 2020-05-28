Madison County residents were recognized for academic achievement at Piedmont College for the spring 2020 semester.
DEAN’S SCHOLAR
Dean's Scholars finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Madison County Dean’s Scholars include:
•Joe Dudley of Colbert
•Tanner Sartain of Hull
•Amber Drake of Colbert
•Kimberly Monk of Carlton
•Macy Dalton of Danielsville
•Naomi Cowart of Ila
•Hannah Bordon of Colbert
•Carly Anglin of Comer
•Csherri Ritter of Colbert
DEAN’S LIST
Dean's List honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA.
Madison County students named to the Dean's List include:
•Shamika Howard of Comer
•Olivia Ruff of Colbert
•Benjamin Andrews of Hull
•Melinda Reeves of Hull
