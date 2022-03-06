The Madison County School System will hold a job far March 24 from 4 to 6 p.m., March 24 at the Board of Education Office at 800 Madison Street in Danielsville.
The system is seeking teachers, paraprofessionals and food and nutrition employees.
“Become part of our family of exceptional educators positively impacting students; we hire the best!” organizers said. “Join our team of drivers and mechanics providing safe bus transport for students. Come be part of our awesome team providing meals for students.”
