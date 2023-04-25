The Madison County School System is seeking input from parents on its policies for Title I schools.
“In support of strengthening student academic achievement, the Madison County Charter School System has developed a Parent and Family Engagement Policy,” school leaders said. “This policy includes many opportunities at each Title I school. In addition to the school level involvement and input sessions, the district will provide an input opportunity for parents.”
