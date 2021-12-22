Thirteen Madison County students competed at the SE3 Livestock Judging Contest in Perry Dec. 10, a one-day event in which students must rank 19 groups of four livestock animals based on certain quality standards and production purposes. Students judge beef cattle, hogs, sheep, and goats. Students from across the Southeast compete on the junior (elementary and middle school, ninth grade) and senior (high school) levels. Over 70 students judged in the junior division and almost 100 students judged in the senior division.
Madison County junior teams were:
•MCMS FFA: Morris Lee, Ava Willoughby, Will Tolbert and Emily Wall
•MCMS FFA individuals: Brady Graham
•MC 4H junior: Mallory Lee, Maggie Moon and Olivia Lee
Madison County senior teams were:
•MCHS FFA: Ian Heath, Martina Alley and Anna Whitlow
•MC 4H senior: Emily Strickland and Audrey Brown
Individual results in the junior division
Overall (Cattle/Sheep/Goats/Hogs)
•Mallory Lee, second
•Maggie Moon, third
•Olivia Lee, 13th
•Morris Lee, 18th
•Emily Wall, 20th
Hogs
•Mallory Lee, second
•Maggie Moon, seventh
•Will Tolbert, eighth
Cattle
•Mallory Lee, third
•Morris Lee, 13th
•Maggie Moon, 19th
Sheep/Goats
•Maggie Moon, third
•Mallory Lee, fourth
•Olivia Lee, sixth
Team results in the junior division:
Overall (Cattle/Sheep/Goats/Hogs)
•MC 4H Jr., first: This team also won the Gwinnett Livestock Judging Contest in September and two of the team members won the Georgia State Livestock Judging Contest last March
•MCMS FFA, eighth
Cattle
•MC 4H Jr., fourth
•MCMS FFA, eighth
Sheep/Goats
•MC 4H Jr., first
•MCMS FFA, eighth
Hogs
•MC 4H Jr., second
•MCMS FFA, eighth
Individual results in the senior division
Hogs
•Martina Alley, third in her first-ever contest
Team results in the senior division
Hogs
•MCHS FFA, sixth
