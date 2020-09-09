Several Madison County students earned degrees from the University of North Georgia at the end of the summer 2020 semester.
They included:
•Jarrod Smith, Hull, associate of arts - business administration pathway.
•Monique Shelnutt, Carlton, associate of science - early childhood education pathway, with distinction
•Morgan Flint, Danielsville, bachelor of science - biology.
•Timothy Davis, Danielsville, certificate - land surveying.
