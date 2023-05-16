Madison County students graduating from Piedmont University in the Class of 2023 include:
Aubrey Bullock of Colbert
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 11:30 am
Katie Huff of Carlton
Elizabeth Thornton of Carlton
Alexis Reilly of Hull
James Young of Comer
Kaitlyn House of Comer
LaTiya Jackson of Royston
Samantha Stoyle of Danielsville
Eliana Burkhalter of Danielsville
Va'Quasha Dean of Colbert
