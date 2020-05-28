Several Madison County residents were recognized for their achievements during the spring semester at Emmanuel College.
On the President’s List are Destiny Ferguson of Carlton; Jessica Adams of Colbert; Allison Sarna and Samuel Hayes of Comer; Josiah Coile of Danielsville.
On the Dean’s List are Jordan Bailey and Jackson Bailey of Colbert; Joshua Lester of Comer; Karis Brown, Eden Coile, Heather Saye and Samantha Stoyle of Danielsville; Alexander Brown, Dawson Chitwood, LeeAnna Clark, Gabrielle Gray, Mahogany Johnson, Gillian Raese, Tailor Scotland, Elizabeth Senkbeil, Lexie Tallent and Tyler Williams; Cameron Brown of Hull.
To be named to the President’s List a student must earn a quality point average of 4.00 during any given semester as a full-time student. To be named to the Dean’s List a student must earn a quality point average of at least 3.60 as a full-time student.
