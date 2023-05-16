Madison County students were recognized for their academic achievements at Emmanuel College for the spring semester.
On the President’s List are Jessica Adams of Colbert; Lexi Jordan, Levi Seagraves and Keairra Upshaw of Comer; Bryson Flint, Tucker Flint and Kaitlyn Martin of Danielsville.
On the Dean’s List are Boyd, Robert Childers and Joshua Kincaid of Colbert; Jamie Dixon, Samuel Hayes and Chloe Miles of Comer.
To be named to the President’s List a student must earn a quality point average of 4.00 during any given semester as a full-time student. To be named to the Dean’s List a student must earn a quality point average of at least 3.60 as a full-time student.
