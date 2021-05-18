Madison County students were recently recognized for academic honors at Emmanuel College for the spring 2021 semester.
On the President’s List for earning a 4.0 grade-point average are Destiny Ferguson of Carlton; Jessica Adams of Colbert; Hannah Abernathy of Comer; Karis Brown and Heather Saye of Danielsville
On the Dean’s List for earning at least a 3.60 grade-point average are Jarrett Boyd of Colbert; Emily Dixon and Nathan Porterfield of Comer; Josiah Coile, Eden Coile, Tucker Flint and Samantha Stoyle of Danielsville.
