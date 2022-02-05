Georgia Southern University recently recognized students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2021 President's List and the Dean’s List.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
•Kirsten Barnes of Hull
•Amanda-Cate Moore of Colbert
•Kaelin Seagraves of Danielsville
•Nellasa Stewart of Hull
•Emma Strickland of Colbert
DEAN’S LIST
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
•William Tate Jones of Carlton
•Molly Silva of Colbert
•Ethan Smith of Comer
