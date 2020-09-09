Three Madison County students were recognized at Kennesaw State University for academic achievement during the 2020 summer semester.
Nathaniel Ledford of Danielsville was named to the President’s List for earning a 4.0 grade point average. Mason Griffeth of Colbert and Kayla Heider of Comer were named to the Dean’s List for earning at least a 3.5 grade point average.
