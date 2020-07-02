Tyler Spears and Makayla Mcginnis of Hull named students to the President's List at Kennesaw State University for the spring semester. Meanwhile, Emily Hancock of Colbert was named to the Dean’s List.
Each student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0 to be named to the President’s List. Each student must earn at least a 3.5 to be named to the Dean’s List.
