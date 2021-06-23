Madison County students at Kennesaw State University were recently named students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2021 semester.
To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Those honored included:
•Nathaniel Ledford of Danielsville
•Joshua Rowland of Hull
•Mason Griffeth of Colbert
•Sarah Lawson of Hull
•Makayla Mcginnis of Hull
•Tyler Spears of Hull
DEAN’S LIST
Madison County students named students to the Dean's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 3.5.
Those recognized included:
•Logan Shaw of Hull
•Kadeisha Camp of Hull
•Catherine Deffler of Colbert
•Kayla Heider of Comer
•Courtney Faulkner of Colbert
