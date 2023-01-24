Madison County Schools will hold kindergarten registration Monday, Feb. 27 and Tuesday, Feb. 28 for children who will be 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2023.
Registration will be held at the Madison County Board of Education Office 800 Madison Street in Danielsville.
“Contact the school where your home is located to schedule a registration appointment for Feb. 27 or 28,” organizers said. “Your child will accompany you to the appointment to complete kindergarten screening. This will help ensure our teachers are ready to welcome new kindergartners on the first day of school, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.”
Call Colbert Elementary at 706-788-2341; Comer Elementary at 706-783-2797; Danielsville Elementary at 706-795-2181; Hull-Sanford Elementary, 706-353-7888; Ila Elementary, 706-789-3445.
The following documentation is needed to register your child for kindergarten:
•Child’s birth certificate
•Child’s social security card
•Proof of residency in Madison County: 2 documents, 1 from each of the following areas is required. These documents must be in the name of a parent or legal guardian.
•1 document showing ownership/leased property listing the property address. Examples are a current lease, a mortgage statement dated within the last 30 days, the property deed, a property tax statement.
•1 utility bill, dated within the last 30 days, showing the service address that is the same as the property address.
•Picture identification (ID) of parent/guardian (such as a driver's license)
•Custody papers if the parent/guardian is NOT the custodial parent listed on the birth certificate
•Screening Form 3300 and Immunization Form 3231, Note: This form must indicate at the top that it is for “school.”
“Please note that registration is by appointment only and limit attendance to one adult,” said organizers. “We are looking forward to meeting our new kindergarteners!”
PRE-K REGISTRATION
The schools will hold Pre-K registration March 1 at the board of education office at 800 Madison Street in Danielsville.
Registration is by appointment only. Call the Madison County Early Learning Center at 706-795-5611 to schedule an appointment.
Georgia’s Pre-K program is a lottery-funded educational program designed to help prepare children for Kindergarten. The Early Learning Center has seven lottery-funded Pre-K classrooms, with 22 students in each class. Pre-K slots are awarded through a lottery drawing. Applications must be complete and meet requirements to be entered into the drawing. Children must be four years old before September 1, 2023 to be eligible for the drawing. Parents or legal guardians can register their child for the Pre-K program. Children are not required to attend.
The following documentation is needed for your child to be entered into the drawing:
•Child’s birth certificate
•Child’s social security card
•Proof of residency in Madison County: two documents, one from each of the following areas is required. These documents must be in the name of a parent or legal guardian.
•One document showing ownership/leased property listing the property address. Examples are a current lease, a mortgage statement dated within the last 30 days, the property deed, a property tax statement.
•One utility bill, dated within the last 30 days, showing the service address that is the same as the property address.
•Picture identification (ID) of parent/guardian (such as a driver's license)
•Custody papers if the parent/guardian is not the custodial parent listed on the birth certificate
•Screening Form 3300 and Immunization Form 3231, Note: This form must indicate at the top that it is for “school.”
“Please limit attendance to one adult,” said organizers. “Pre-K children are not required to attend.”
