Twenty-two Madison County 4H’ers participated in the recent District Project Achievement in which 4H’ers choose a topic of interest and present a 10-to-12 minute speech on the subject.
Ten students placed first through third in their project areas and are as follows: Parker Varnadoe, eleventh grader at Madison County High School, placed first in the performing arts – general project; Kaylie Goldman, twelfth grader at Madison County High School, placed first in the workforce preparation and careers project; Emily Bishop, eighth grader at Madison County Middle School, placed first in the workforce preparation project and Lydia Mattox, seventh grader at Madison County Middle School, placed first in the sports – team project. Madison Allen, eighth grader at Madison County Middle School, placed second in the companion animal science project; Harlie Bishop, seventh grader at Madison Middle School, placed second place in the target sports project; and Sa’Lee Evans, eighth grader at Madison County Middle School, placed second in the sports – individual project; Alyssa Goldman, tenth grader at Madison County High School, placed second in the plants and soil sciences project; and Tyler Guest, ninth grader at Madison County High School, placed second in the flowers, shrubs and lawns project. Carter Hendricks, eighth grader at Madison County Middle School placed third in the general recreation project.
Other 4-H’ers receiving honorable mention in their project competitions included Clayton Adams, tenth grader at Madison County High School, who competed in the history project; Nathan Casper, seventh grader at Madison County Middle School, engineering project; Marlenea Duncan, seventh grader at Madison County Middle School; Tristan Emswiler, eighth grader at Madison County Middle School, festive foods project; Autumn Getter, eighth grader at Madison County Middle School, general recreation project; Ethan Gosnell, ninth grader at Madison County High School, health project; Alexis Gross, eleventh grader at Madison County High School, human development project; Jarrett Lasseter, tenth grader at Madison County High School, computers and technology project; Sophie Merka, eleventh grader at Madison County High School, horse project; Jonathan Painter, ninth grader at Madison County High School, safety project; Michelle Perry, tenth grader at Madison County High School, international project; Elise Sparks, eighth grader at Madison County Middle School, better breakfast project. Georgia Kane also submitted a portfolio in the public speaking project.
Senior 4-H’ers at the district contest advance to State 4-H Congress. Scheduling for that event is undetermined at this time due to the coronavirus.
Parker Varnadoe also served as a member of the senior district board of Directors. He led his peers and hosted many events for the district over the last one-year term. 4-H’ers who wish to serve on the board must campaign all weekend at Rock Eagle during District Project Achievement. They write a campaign speech to present in front of their peers, create posters and make many new friends during this process.
“Madison County 4-H’er, Clayton Adams, completed all these requirements and did a great job running for senior district board of directors,” said 4H director Susan Goldman.
Madison County 4-H’ers won special district awards as well. Alexis Gross and Lilli Cabaniss and other helping 4-H’ers were recognized for their first place community service with their supper at the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House. Clayton Adams, Alyssa Goldman, Kaylie Goldman and Varnadoe were recognized as first place for their leadership achievements with their after school recreational middle School Meetings. Varnadoe was also recognized as Teen Leader Award for his Performing Arts and Collections at the Hampton House Award; Tyler Guest and Madison Allen placed third with their companion animal project club and Emily Bishop won honorable mention project club for her veterinary science project club. Varnadoe also raised the most money for his district board for the Extra Special People with a combined district board funds raising almost $750.
Madison County 4-H’ers at District Project Achievement were led by Susan Goldman, 4-H agent; Bradley Averill, FCS agent; and Deborah Wofford, 4-H Program Assistant.
“Madison County 4-H would like to thank all of the volunteer leaders and donors who made this opportunity possible for our 21 competitors,” said Goldman.
Melissa Maddox and Amanda Adams helped ensure that students were transported to their locations for their events. Maddox and Adams also served as an overnight chaperone. Ryan Melton and Loretta Phillips served as bus drivers for District Project Achievement. Juanita Gattis and Carole Knight, County Extension Coordinator and ANR agent helped with registration and load – up before the group left for District Project Achievement.
For more information on Madison County 4-H, contact 706-795-2281.
