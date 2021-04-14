Madison County 4-H junior varsity and varsity teams recently competed virtually at the Georgia LifeSmarts Championship to test their consumer economics skills.
LifeSmarts, a National Consumers League program, empowers middle and high school students across the U.S. to develop consumer literacy skills needed to succeed in today’s marketplace.
“LifeSmarts teaches students critical thinking skills and expands their knowledge of real-world issues to prepare them for life after high school,” said Susan Goldman, University of Georgia Extension 4-H agent. “The life skills that LifeSmarts students gain through the program will aid them in being well-rounded, knowledgeable and prepared adults in tomorrow’s world. Not only are they preparing for the future, but they are having fun too.”
The competition quizzes the participants on five categories: personal finance, consumer rights and responsibilities, technology, health and safety, and the environment. The student teams, under the guidance of an adult coach, participated in an online qualifying competition series. Junior varsity and varsity teams were also invited to compete in the virtual state championship.
Goldman said both Madison County 4-H varsity and junior varsity teams did a great job adapting to the virtual format this year.
“These young people were great at showing their understanding and explaining concepts such as budgeting, consumer rights, online safety and much more,” she said.
Lifesmart participant certainly have a head start on how to navigate the complex consumer issues. The Madison County varsity 4-H team placed fourth place in the state virtual championship. This team included Clayton Adams, Alyssa Goldman, Sara Gross and Sophia Merka (team captain). Through a wild-card bid process, this team has received a bid to compete in the National Championship as well, April 17 – 19.
The Madison County junior varsity team placed fourth place in the state virtual championship. This team included Lily Earle, Bella Grace Hambrick, Mallory Lasseter and Savannah McDaniel (team captain).
Elise Sparks presently serves as the teen leader for both varsity and junior varsity teams. Madison County 4-H empowers youth to become true leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. For more information, go to Madison County Extensions’ website: https://extension.uga.edu/county-offices/madison.html or contact the Madison County Extension office at 706-795-2281.
