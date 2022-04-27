Over 50 youth participated at the 2022 Georgia 4-H Hippology Contest hosted by Georgia 4-H April 2 at the University of Georgia Livestock Instructional Arena in Athens.
Madison County 4-H’ers comprised junior and senior teams competing at the contest. The junior team members included Abigail Coile, Baylee Crane, Jenna Fortson, and Riley Moon. The senior team members included Georgia Kane, Clayton
Adams, Alyssa Goldman and Elise Sparks.
The teams were coached by Shannon McBride and assisted by Sophie Merka, Madison County 4-H volunteers.
The Equine Program is dedicated to teaching Georgia’s youth equine husbandry as well as life skills such as critical thinking, teamwork and oral communication skills. The hippology contest is a major event for the Georgia 4-H Equine Program, a culmination of many months, sometimes years, of hard work. This innovative event provides 4-H’ers with an opportunity for horse project members to use their horse project knowledge, advancing their knowledge, abilities and confidence.
“This is my favorite 4-H Horse Program contest because it combines elements from other contests such as Quiz Bowl and Horse Judging,” said Dr. Kari Turner, UGA Equine Extension Specialist. “It allows the different, individual strengths of each team member to contribute to the team as a whole. Everyone has time to shine!”
The primary objective of the Hippology Contest is to provide a friendly but competitive opportunity for 4-H youth to demonstrate the breadth of their knowledge and understanding of equine science and management, specifically the practical application of this knowledge and skills developed from other project activities such as Quiz Bowl, horse judging, speaking and demonstrations, and general horse program.
Hippology competition is comprised of four categories: examination phase, station phase, judging phase and team problem. The Madison County junior team placed sixth in the contest and was awarded team ribbons. The Madison County senior team members were awarded white ribbons and placed fourth in the competition.
“Georgia 4-H empowers youth to become true leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness,” 4-H leaders said.
As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 175,000 people annually through the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension offices and 4-H facilities. For more information, visit georgia4h.org or contact your Madison County Extension office at 706-795-2281.
