Stages were traded for screens, but student accomplishments were still on display.
Chase West, Daniel Highfill, Erin Temple and Matthew Parker were recently recognized at the Virtual Georgia FFA State Convention for earning their state FFA degrees through attainment of 300 hours of agricultural work experience, 25 hours of community service, and participation in at least five FFA activities above the chapter level.
State stars are selected from among the state degree recipients, and West was selected as this year's state star farmer. Proficiency awards are given to students who demonstrate superior knowledge and skill attainment in a particular discipline of agricultural work experience over multiple years. Winning state were Brooke Fleming in swine production placement, Cory Yarbrough in diversified livestock production, and Nick Moss in agricultural mechanics design and fabrication.
West was the north region winner in goat production and was recognized for receiving a foundation scholarship. Recent graduate and north region vice-president Kylie Whitworth delivered her retiring address and hosted the convention with her state officer teammates.
Award sessions and retiring addresses can be viewed at www.georgiaffa.org
