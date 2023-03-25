The Madison County High School JROTC program is headed to the state and national drill championships.
“In just the programs second year, our cadets have set goals, been accountable and grown tremendously,” sad JROTC instructor First Sergeant Francisco Ramey.
Ramey said the program lost three quarters of its team last year but had an influx of “focused and driven freshmen.”
“Cadet Major Alisha Crump and Cadet Sergeant First Class Carmen Denova, (senior drill commanders) have praised and motivated our sensational freshmen drill commanders,” said Ramey.
Cadet Gizele Collins and Cadet Ava Smith have placed in the top three in every competition they’ve competed in this school year.
“They understand the mission and understand consistency and commitment is required and it began in the classroom,” said Ramey. “They set realistic goals of competing at the state drill championships in three out of six categories but re-dedicated themselves even more and will be contending in six out of six categories at this year’s State Drill Competition.”
Ramey said he and Colonel Robert Stuart “could not ask for a better group of self-driven and motivated hard chargers.”
He said he hopes to see supporters at Griffin High School, state drill championships on May 25 beginning at 8 a.m. at Griffin, then in at the Ocean Center Convention Center, Daytona Beach, Florida beginning at 7:30 a.m. May 6-7 at the National High School Drill Championships.
“We would like to thank all of our faithful supporters,” said Ramey.
Any wishing to support the program can purchase JROTC T-Shirts for $30. Vontact First Sergeant Ramey at framey@madison.k12.ga.us
IN THEIR WORDS:
Here’s what Madison County JROTC members have to say about the program:
When I joined our JROTC program, I was scared because I was in a room full of men, there were only three girls in my class. I thought it would get me into shape and teach me discipline, but this program has been so much more. I have made special bonds with many of the people in the program, and have bettered my knowledge and outlook on life. The JROTC program has forever changed my life. Madison County has some of the best instructors around and we would be no where without them.
— Cadet Alexus Williamson
Most Appreciative
— Cadet Alisha Crump
From the beginning of getting to pick classes in eighth grade I thought “let’s try something different and new.” Most people thought the class was going to be a one-way ticket to joining the military. I reassured myself that even if it was it was always something to consider even if I wasn’t going to. When the time came for you and your cadets to come talk to everyone about the program I thought, this looks it looks like a lot of fun and would be a great thing to join for things like team building and making new bonds with people. And I can assure myself that’s what I’m continuing to do at the moment. JROTC was really a way for me to see things differently and try something new outside of my comfort zone. Since day one I met someone who introduced me to drill team and soon built a bond with, Carmen who told me I was going to be her new drill commander. This also boosted my confidence a lot by getting out of my comfort zone which I had been having trouble getting out of in middle school. JROTC has made a way for me being able to talk to large groups and small groups of people, communicate better with people, and even build new friendship bonds with people. I really hope to take JROTC for at least two more years and continue building with the drill team to make us the best team we can be. When we began our middle school recruiting process, I want to provide our future cadets with my knowledge and experience in the shaping experience in JROTC and High School.
Very Respectfully
— Cadet PFC Gizele Collins
Before the start of my freshman year, I was dead set on joining the military. I wanted to be known as the first woman in our family to have taken that step by future generations. I wanted to live with that honor and pride.
I've always been intrigued by the medical field too, so I thought that it would be best to work in a VA hospital. I thought that it would be cool to help veterans and serve them like they've served our country.
By joining JROTC, I thought it would give me a glimpse into that world. I thought it would help me decide if that was the path I wanted to take.
On that first day of class, I thought it was too much for me. I knew no one in my company, and I was scared that I wouldn't make any friends. I was already being laughed at for even taking the class because people thought it was strange and out of the ordinary.
Crazy enough, I found not only friends but a family. One that I know I can depend on, and one that can depend on me. I found a place where I truly belonged. A place where I was wanted and loved. A place where I could be challenged like I had always wanted to be. I have been forced to step out of my comfort zone, and I have experienced things that most kids my age don't get to. I have cried many tears, happy and sad.
It's hard to believe how much I've grown as a person, student, and leader in this program. It has truly blessed me, and I know that it will prepare me for my life.
I know this is so much longer than a paragraph, but I had too much to say and more than enough time to say it. I just wanted to truly explain how I've grown thus far, and I hope I've done just that.
But most importantly, thank you so much, First Sergeant Ramey. Without you, most of this growth would have never happened. I know that sometimes I can be a pain in the butt, so thank you for being patient with me. Thank you for pushing me to be a better leader even if the ways you do it is foreign to me. I trust that you will help me to further that development, and I promise to try to stay in my lane.
Again, thank you,
— Cadet Corporal Ava Grace Smith
I thought JROTC was going to be like the military and we were going to be actually performing those type of tasks. Since I’ve been in this program I’ve learned that sometimes you can have a bond with more people than anticipated. I’ve also learned that I can lead and have more confidence stepping out of my comfort zone to do things for a team that I had no idea I could actually perform in the program. Before the program I was all over the place but now I’m beginning to start forming into a respectable and responsible person. JROTC provided me an opportunity to be great! I know that JROTC changed me for the better so in the future I can become a better person and understand how to problem solve as a future leader.
— Cadet Staff Sergeant Tynisha Butler
I first joined JROTC, I expected it to be teach me nothing but knowledge about the Army. I did not expect it to bring me to where I am now. It has taught me how to step up when needed, and it has also taught me discipline and communication skills. In the few months that I've been in the JROTC program, I have already grown so much as a person and it has helped me to begin paving the way for me to become great at whatever I find myself doing in the future
— Cadet Private First-Class Lindy Wilson
