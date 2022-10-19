As hunting season begins in in Georgia, Madison County Rescue has been preparing for some worst-case scenarios, holding a training session Oct. 10.
Those participating responded to a hunter falling out of the deer stand hanging from his harness. Rescue personnel didn't know if the hunter was hurt or how badly he was hurt. The training started as soon as the call got paged out. Rescue got a briefing on what was going on and got put into teams. The first two teams were sent out to look for the hunter. Once the patient was found, the GPS Coordinates were called into base. The base then sent out teams three and four on the Rescue side by side, which had all the gear and equipment on it to get the patient down.
