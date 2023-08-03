Madison County students exceeded the state average in most Georgia Milestones tests this past year.
According to results released by the Georgia Department of Education, Madison County beat the state averages in English, math and science at the elementary school level in grades three through five.
Grades six through eight also beat the state averages in math. 7th graders scored above the state average in English, however, 6th and 8th graders scored slightly below. 8th graders beat the average in high school physical science and social studies.
At the high school level, Madison County beat the state average in most End-of-Course tests. Students exceeded the average in American literature, exceeded the average in biology and equaled the average in Algebra I. Students scored slightly lower than the state average in US history.
“We’re still currently reviewing those [results] and working to improve in every area and we’ll continue to do that throughout the year,” superintendent Michael Williams said. “We feel that there’s always room for improvement, but we’re proud of the effort of our students and staff and we’ll continue to work to see those numbers increase.”
