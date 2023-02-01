Madison County students were recently recognized for their academic achievements during the fall semester at Kennesaw State.
Students named to the President’s List for earning a 4.0 grade point average included:
•Nathaniel Ledford of Danielsville, majoring in management
•Johnathon Autry of Colbert, majoring in computer game design and development
•Austin Crowe of Danielsville, majoring in industrial engineering tech
•Karl Fulbright of Hull, majoring in manufacturing operations
•Meredith Glenn of Hull, majoring in geography
Students named to the Dean's List for earning a GPA of at least 3.5 include:
•Jenna Reese of Comer, majoring in nursing-interest
•Larry Scott of Hull, majoring in digital animation
•Jenson Scott of Hull, majoring in cybersecurity
•Jacob Morris of Colbert, majoring in history education
•Justin Lanier of Danielsville, majoring in media and entertainment-interest
•Allie Stamey of Hull, majoring in public relations
•Crystal Reid of Hull, majoring in criminal justice
