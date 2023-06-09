Erin Helmly, winner of the AJC Cup, was among the students recognized at the Madison/Franklin Foothills graduation held Saturday afternoon, June 3, at Madison County High School.
Helmly graduated one year earlier than scheduled, was a participant in the 2022 Student Leadership program and served as a Student Ambassador at the Madison site.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup began in 1927 and is one of the oldest news organization award programs in the country. Each student was selected as the best all-around senior by their school’s faculty and administration based on academic achievement, leadership, community service and extra-curricular involvement.
Destiny Renee Roberts was recognized at the graduation ceremony as the Top Site Graduate, while Helmly was named the Second Top Site Graduate.
Superintendent Dr. Sherrie Gibney-Sherman congratulated all of the graduates for their accomplishments.
“I want to say congratulations to each and every one of you,” she said. “Having gone through the Foothills experience and making it to the finish line, you have changed your life. You have more options. We are so proud to have been a part of this.”
Madison site director Dr. Sheila Dunham also offered congratulations to the students, stating, “We are proud of all our graduates and this wonderful milestone in their life.”
Those on the program were: Helmly, led pledge; Alyssa Henson, welcome remarks and introduction of guests; Madison site directors Dr. Dunham and Quowanna Mattox, presentation of scholarships.
Dr. Dunham and Mattox, as well as Franklin site directors Kelly Akin and Dr. Ashlee Underwood presented the diplomas.
