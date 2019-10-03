Sam Marr of Hull was one of 190 students transitioning from civilian to cadet at freshman orientation group week at the University of North Georgia Aug. 11-17.
UNG is one of only six senior military colleges in the nation. FROG Week is a tradition within the Corps of Cadets that dates back to the 1960s at UNG. This year, about 25 percent of those who completed the week were women while about 25 percent were minority students.
From rifle range training to an academics introduction, incoming cadets were presented with a great deal of information about UNG and how the Corps of Cadets fits within the university. They also completed grueling leadership exercises at Pine Valley, rappelled at the Army Rangers' Camp Frank D. Merrill and capped off the week with the Crown Mountain Run the morning of the traditional FROG Week graduation.
