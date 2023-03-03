In many cases, returning to the starting point is not a positive destination, but J.B. Lance completed his Eagle Scout project at Comer Elementary with just that goal in mind.
J.B. began participating in Cub Scouts in 2011 while a student at the school, and he has two brothers who still attend Comer.
Dr. Amanda Sailors, Comer Elementary principal, didn’t know J.B. before he called and asked for ideas for his project, but she embraced his vision for providing an outdoor improvement for the playground.
After discussing options, Sailors suggested an additional sensory area for the kindergarten classes. The new play area replaced a raised bed that had become obsolete and somewhat unused by most of the kids. About 60 students a day use the new play area.
J.B. started the requirements for his Eagle Scout Award when he turned 15 and had a delay when Troop 777, which meets in Hull, suspended its activities during COVID. With a couple of years disruption in progress, Lance’s journey toward the award forced a rush to finish before his eighteenth birthday.
“I came this far, so [I thought] I might as well finish. It’s a good thing to do,” he said.
The process of the project contains a lot of paperwork, including forms to send the idea to the Eagle Board for approval. He raised most of the $1,100 in funds from his friends and family, and members of his troop, former Scout volunteers, and his family all helped with the construction. The assembly and construction took about four days.
No one in J.B.’s family had ever participated in Scouts before, and they’re proud of his accomplishment.
His mom, Margo, said she thought he would quit a couple of times, but once he began Scouts in fifth grade, she never saw him question his involvement. She said the activities appealed to his adventurous spirit.
Dr. Sailors appreciates the investment in outdoor areas for a couple of reasons. First, the schools must raise local funds for anything outside of the school buildings, and playground equipment is expensive. Second, teachers and students have grown to value their outdoor spaces more since the social distancing of COVID has increased their use. She said the students have enjoyed the new areas in the past couple of years.
The project is just one part of J.B.’s path to the Eagle Scout Award. He also earned 21 specific merit badges and hopes to complete his final interview sometime in April.
He’s proud of his accomplishment, too. He says the award is a good show of persistence and ability to get things done.
While the most difficult aspect of the project was exercising his leadership skills, delegating responsibilities, and managing people, he looks forward to coming back to help other people in his troop with their projects in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.