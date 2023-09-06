Former associate athletic director for student success, Kirk McConnell, was recently named the associate vice president for campus life at Emmanuel University.
When the opportunity arose, McConnell knew the move made sense.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Former associate athletic director for student success, Kirk McConnell, was recently named the associate vice president for campus life at Emmanuel University.
When the opportunity arose, McConnell knew the move made sense.
“For me, it’s about the opportunity to have a broader influence on students,” he said. “I’ve had such a great experience in the athletic department working with students in a specific role. This gives me a broader platform to work with more students and invest my life in them.”
He is also excited to serve alongside the young staff members in the Department of Student Life.
“They have great energy,” he said. ““I’m looking forward to serving alongside them and sharing my learning experiences with them. They are developing into great leaders.”
In his role, McConnell will be overseeing multiple areas of campus life including residence life and housing, student conduct, clubs and organizations, student leadership and discipleship, intramurals and club sports and career services.
He looks forward to building relationships with students at a broader level.
“I get the opportunity to work with student-athletes at a broader level and build relationships with non-student athletes as well,” he said. “I know so many of them already, but to be able to deepen those relationships and engage them from a different platform is exciting.”
“He has a passion for students and understands this work,” Mandrake Miller, vice president for student life, said. “He is going to be a game changer from a leadership perspective and will be a key component to moving the Division of Student Life and Emmanuel University forward.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.