Amber Cooper is this week’s Madison County High School “Alumni Spotlight.” She chose Christa Pearson as her spotlight teacher.
Back when she was still known as Amber Hill, she was the STAR Student and Class President of her graduating class in 2008. She excelled in the classroom but she was also known for athletic achievements, which included being First Team All-Region in both soccer and tennis. She was also named Wendy’s High School Heisman winner and earned a soccer scholarship to Appalachian State University. She decided to finish her education at UGA where she earned a Bachelor’s in Psychology in 2013 and a Master’s in both Public Health and Social Work in 2016. She is now a medical social worker at Piedmont Athens Regional, where she also serves as the Care Management department educator.
Cooper dedicates herself on a daily basis to the well-being of others – a pursuit she saw exemplified through many educators in her time in Madison County, but one particular teacher was probably the most memorable – Christa Pearson.
“I had a plethora of wonderful, influential teachers during my time in the Madison County School System so that when asked to highlight one teacher in particular, I had a long list of considerations,” said Cooper. “One teacher in particular that always finds her way at the top of any of my ‘most influential’ lists is Mrs. Christa Pearson at Ila Elementary. Honestly, I cannot remember any specific academic skills, knowledge, or vocabulary words that I learned while I was in Mrs. Pearson’s first grade class, but I have never forgotten what it felt like to walk into her room every morning and be welcomed as if I was one of her own children. This was not specific to me; every child that entered her room was flooded with love, enthusiasm, and dedication to our development not only as students, but as people. She taught (and continues to teach) the most essential values for personal growth. She is the one who encouraged all of her students to demonstrate respect, and that an easy way to do so is to address individuals as ‘sir’ and ‘ma’am’- a quality that I took to heart, and that helped me develop and exhibit consideration for others throughout my personal and professional development. She pursued inclusion for all students and appreciation for individual differences, a value that was fostered throughout my time at Madison County and lead me to choose a career in social work.
Cooper said she could not just praise Pearson without also giving a “shout out” to Ila Elementary School.
“Every time I return to Ila Elementary or see any staff member that worked there while I attended, I am greeted as though it were only yesterday that I roamed the hallways,” said Cooper. “The team of faculty and staff made coming to school feel like spending time with family. Every employee genuinely cared about championing education and growth. Mrs. Christa Pearson and Ila Elementary School epitomize the strong foundation that Madison County Schools strive to develop in each and every student.”
A teacher at Madison County High School praised both Cooper and Pearson.
“Remembering a teacher’s influence after more than 20 years is something special, but so is Mrs. Pearson, so is Amber Cooper, and so are countless educators and students in our great county,” the teacher said. “Real, dedicated educators making a difference in the lives of real, worthwhile young men and women. It’s who we are. It’s why we are ‘MC Proud.’”
