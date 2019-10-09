Spencer Escoe graduated from Madison County five years ago, but he’s still remembered at the school.
Escoe was a 2014 honor graduate of MCHS, who was also the multi-year editor of the school’s yearbook, “The Hilltopper.”
In his senior year, he was editor-in-chief with more responsibilities than he could count, but that experience taught him valuable lessons that have proved quite fruitful recently. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in nutrition sciences and is currently a class representative who is enrolled in the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy.
“He has achieved much, but is well on his way to achieving much more,” school leaders said. “He attributes a great amount of that success to his previous teachers and one teacher in particular — Sonia Coile.”
Escoe said he is filled with gratitude as he reflects on his years at MCHS.
“How fortunate I am to have attended such epic schools filled with astounding faculties and administrations,” he said. “A gem amidst many gems at MCHS, the legendary, Mrs. Sonia Coile, holds a special place in my heart. I can say with absolute certainty that I spent more time with Mrs. Coile than any other MCHS faculty member. From taking every elective she offered to producing a few yearbooks by her side, I practically lived in her classroom!”
Escoe said his education is headed in an entirely different direction from the “tech savvy man Mrs. Coile molded me into.”
“I might not be able to successfully operate a Google doc on my own, and my tech smarts have certainly deteriorated since I’ve left Mrs. Coile’s instruction,” he said. “However, her impact extends far beyond her curriculum.”
Escoe said that in Coile’s classroom, he discovered the value gained from pouring time into his efforts.
“I developed an eye for detail and a desire for perfection,” he said. “I also picked up on some great life advice like how to appropriately manage a Starbucks addiction and how to find the closest Vera Bradley sale. You could say she’s all about a well-rounded education. Mrs. Coile has always made a point to love-on and respect every student that walks into her classroom, and I say thank you for all that you’ve done for me and will continue to do for your students to come.”
School leaders said the “education, inspiration, and support provided by Mrs. Coile and the subsequent success of Spencer are not rare occurrences here in Madison County.”
“They are proof of the importance of the work we do every day,” school officials said. “Real, dedicated educators making a difference in the lives of real, worthwhile young men and women. It’s who we are. It’s why we are MC Proud.”
