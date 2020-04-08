Austin Sipper is an actual rocket man and one of the most highly decorated military graduates of Madison County in the last decade.
He is a pilot for the Air Force and will earn the rank of 1st Lieutenant this spring. Although he was a fine student in his years at Madison County, he didn’t reach the metaphorical or literal heights he would eventually soar to until he enrolled at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, the world's largest, fully accredited university specializing in aviation and aerospace, where he graduated with a degree in Homeland Security and minor in Terrorism Studies.
He also made Dean’s List every semester of college, graduated with a 3.86 GPA, earned the NCOIC Outstanding Cadet Award, and was a distinguished graduate from AFROTC field training. He was also the recipient of “Academic Achievement Award” in pilot training and graduated first among his classmates in the arts and sciences department.
Sipper freely offers praise to numerous Madison County educators for helping prepare him, but there is one special teacher he feels deserves special recognition – Mrs. Deborah Chandler.
“Deborah Chandler made a genuine effort to make sure students left her class more prepared for their future,” said Sipper. “I did a book report for Mrs. Chandler and she made all students put on business attire to present, no exceptions. If you did not have slacks, she said ‘find some.’ This sort of no excuse expectation setting has proved invaluable in my military career. She was always a realist with me. I was very short of an ideal student my freshman year. I was a relatively consistent disruption to her class, to the point of doing 300+ pushups before she would let me leave (another plus to my military career I guess).”
Sipper continued: “But ultimately, she would respond: ‘I own trees, Sipper, that’s my retirement, I don’t even have to be here.’ I did not really understand that as a student, but as a professional now I do. She spends at least eight hours a day in front of kids. Over the course of a career that’s got to be thousands of hours of her life dedicated to passion, not work. She told me so many times how big the world was and how every student should experience it. She did not need me to be some sort of astronaut or doctor; she just wanted to see me be something. And I really hope I can serve as some sort of representation that her effort really did pay off.”
Sipper said he stays in touch with teachers at Madison County High School.
“I only did high school in Madison County, but can speak from day one there was an active attempt to form personal connection with teachers and students,” he said. “To this day, I keep in touch with teachers even almost after a decade of them serving that role. Moving away from home was daunting, and pilot training was even more so. I competed with Air Force Academy graduates, students who literally got a full ride to John Hopkins, and individuals who excelled in their own engineering programs. I was skeptical that my small-town education would hold up, but I can tell you know, from the pilot’s seat of a $30 million, 300,000-lb., four-engine jet, that it prepared me for everything I needed. I feel like the school, Mrs. Chandler, and the teams of teachers it took to get me here really did an outstanding job, and I have the deepest gratitude for them getting me where I am today.”
School leaders say Sipper’s story is an inspiration to others.
“There aren’t many Air Force pilots from Madison County, so Lt. Sipper’s achievements are singular,” said one teacher. “What’s not new or different, however, is the level of preparation and support individual students are given to help guide them towards their individual dreams. Real, dedicated educators making a difference in the lives of real, worthwhile young men and women. It’s who we are. It’s why we are MC Proud.”
