Valedictorian, salutatorian

Madison County High School has announced the honor graduates of the class of 2020, including the valedictorian and salutatorian.

They include:

Taylor Evans (Valedictorian)

Aidan Russell-McCorkle (Salutatorian)

Taylor Andrews

Caroline Barrett

Caroline Beach

Cassie Beam

Jacey Belk

Abby Berryman

Kaylea Bradberry

Eric Bravo-Somilleda

James Bray

Cheyenne Carroll

Lesly Cervantes Arellano

Baylee Cleveland

McKenna Coile

Gretchen Collier

Carley Crowe

Sean Dougherty

Garrett Dowel

Kara Drake

Matthew Dudley

Karlie Evans

Courtney Faulkner

Orlando Garfias

Lila Golden

Logan Griffeth

Jordyn Hanley

Milton Hernandez-Flores

Brookelyn Hooper

Brooke Howell

Landon Huntsinger

Keri Janosik

John Johnson

Harrison Kirkland

Landine Krolikowski

Noelia Lara

Haley Larkin

Faith Lewis

Madison Maney

Adam Metts

Laken Minish

Kabel Moore

Carley Morris

Hallee Nash

Julianna Nichols

Ashlynn Nicholson

Ansleigh Page

Benjamin Page

Helen Posey

Joseph Potts

Jordan Shirah

Mary Slaton

Katherine Slaton

Christopher Smith

Rowan Smith

Erin Temple

Thomas West

Kelsey Williams

Samantha Wolf

See a video honoring the 2020 honor graduates at:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HSh-whqd-jMXsx6dFfztRwFs3kNMOb8A/view?fbclid=IwAR3f4Aqo6mHkpaFwDck7yFCTElBfZzZQbj47p_P2QTGNHL-f7oLYANbmA5w

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.