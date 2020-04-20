Madison County High School has announced the honor graduates of the class of 2020, including the valedictorian and salutatorian.
They include:
Taylor Evans (Valedictorian)
Aidan Russell-McCorkle (Salutatorian)
Taylor Andrews
Caroline Barrett
Caroline Beach
Cassie Beam
Jacey Belk
Abby Berryman
Kaylea Bradberry
Eric Bravo-Somilleda
James Bray
Cheyenne Carroll
Lesly Cervantes Arellano
Baylee Cleveland
McKenna Coile
Gretchen Collier
Carley Crowe
Sean Dougherty
Garrett Dowel
Kara Drake
Matthew Dudley
Karlie Evans
Courtney Faulkner
Orlando Garfias
Lila Golden
Logan Griffeth
Jordyn Hanley
Milton Hernandez-Flores
Brookelyn Hooper
Brooke Howell
Landon Huntsinger
Keri Janosik
John Johnson
Harrison Kirkland
Landine Krolikowski
Noelia Lara
Haley Larkin
Faith Lewis
Madison Maney
Adam Metts
Laken Minish
Kabel Moore
Carley Morris
Hallee Nash
Julianna Nichols
Ashlynn Nicholson
Ansleigh Page
Benjamin Page
Helen Posey
Joseph Potts
Jordan Shirah
Mary Slaton
Katherine Slaton
Christopher Smith
Rowan Smith
Erin Temple
Thomas West
Kelsey Williams
Samantha Wolf
See a video honoring the 2020 honor graduates at:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HSh-whqd-jMXsx6dFfztRwFs3kNMOb8A/view?fbclid=IwAR3f4Aqo6mHkpaFwDck7yFCTElBfZzZQbj47p_P2QTGNHL-f7oLYANbmA5w
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.