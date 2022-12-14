The Madison County Band spread Christmas cheer last week during its “Holiday Tour” or "Run-Out" concerts.
Over the course of two-and-half days, 45 students in the Madison County wind ensemble, percussion ensemble, brass quintet, percussion quintet, saxophone quartet and jazz combo performed at seven locations in Madison and Clarke County, including Danielsville Elementary School, Ila Elementary School, Manor Lake Assisted Living and Memory Care Center, Hull-Sanford Elementary School, Madison County Middle School, Comer Health and Rehabilitation and Comer Elementary School.
“Having an opportunity for the students to share their work with different groups in our community is meaningful for both the students and the audiences,” said MCHS band director Carson Lee. “One of our strongest goals in the Madison County High School Band is to include as many different groups of our community as we can in what we do, especially those groups who are often under-represented or often left out, such as assisted living homes. The work that our students put into their performances deserved to be enjoyed by more than just friends and family, and I'm not sure there is a better opportunity to do this than through holiday music that can connect with such a vast number of people.”
Lee noted that a significant trip like the holiday tour not easy logistically and physically, but after 16 loads and unloads and seven performances later, the band gets to look back and recognize that that the "community reach" was over 4,500 people.
“This means the students got to connect with that many adults and children and bring holiday joy to people who otherwise might not get much on their own,” said Lee. “Performances like this are transformative for our students as they get to interact with such a wide age range and see first hand how different groups are impacted by the music they share. Each group responds differently based on their life experience.”
Lee said it’s a blast when an entire elementary school cheers and sings to the Christmas standard "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer," and is “heart-warming when we get to sing together with senior citizens to ‘The Christmas Song’ by Nat King Cole.”
“The students are ultimately bridging gaps in our community that are important to connect,” said Lee. “These experiences acknowledge that the impact our band has goes far beyond the surface level that many people expect; we are building a musical relationship within all parties, performers and audience members alike, that instills lifelong appreciation for the power of music as a communal activity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.