MCHS celebrates Black History Month

Madison County High School celebrated Black History Month in February, culminating with a program Feb. 26 attended by approximately 130 students, school staff and community members.
Jermica Wynn, MCHS Assistant Principal, opened the program and VaQuasha Dean, 2019 MCHS Teacher of the Year, welcomed everyone and turned it over to the student committee.
Cameron Smith read a passage of scripture and explained why he chose it. Miracle Armstrong, Faith Lewis and A’Maria Brown greeted everyone, remembered the seniors from last year who got the program off the ground and started the program with the Google Black History Commercial commemorating the most-searched moments.
“Postcards from the Past” by Trinity Merritt and LaKendra Faust remembered Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks. A poetry reading of “Hey Black Child” by MCHS Alumni (Class of 2019), Mya Cannon, was next. Quowanna Mattox (MCHS Alumni Class of 2007), Madison County Middle School Assistant Principal, spoke to the gathering, followed by another poetry reading of “I Am the Black Child” by Tiffany Wilson.
Inaya Johnson’s speech “Achieve Your Dreams and Goals” was read by Faith Lewis. A spiritual dance to “He Wants It All” by Forever Jones followed featuring dancers Miracle Armstrong, A’Maria Brown, Tommanesha Heard and Karlisia Williams. Elaine Johnson (MCHS Alumni Class of 1971), MCMS teacher and coach, was the next guest speaker. Nyah Cannon recognized the 2019-2020 Homecoming Queen Miracle Armstrong and King Colby Smith and Princess Ja’Kiah Hitchcock and Prince Tavarious Chapel. This was followed by MCHS poet, Nikko Francois, who read “Carefree Blackboy.” Cierra Gray read Nikko’s poem “Our Roots” and Breniyah Calloway read “School Years of a Black Boy.” Sylvia Evans, MCHS receptionist and the MCHS Combined Chorus performed “Who Will Be A Witness” under the direction of Laura Smith, the school’s chorus teacher. Faith Lewis performed a poetry interpretation of “Still I Rise” by Maya Angelou and the program closed with Demyus Watts giving remarks along with MCHS seniors, Miracle Armstrong, A’Maria Brown, Nyah Cannon, LaKendra Faust, Cierra Gray, Faith Lewis, Jaye McPherson, Trinity Merritt and Cameron Smith.
Organizers thanked the ushers: Janai Bishop, Mikaya Brooks, Breniyah Calloway, Cierra Gray, Amica Grier, Inaya Johnson, Joshua Lewis, Jaye McPherson, Tytayanna Williams, Tydasha Williams and Tiffany Wilson. They also thanked students and staff members, including principal George Bullock, for putting the program together.
