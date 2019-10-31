Approximately 200 Madison County High School students, faculty members, alumni and guests celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month "Let's Fiesta" Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The program included a welcome by MCHS principal George Bullock and MCHS seniors Bilka Pompa and Blanco Sanchez. There were ULEAD speakers — MCHS Alumni Alex Damian, Hector Loza and Herald Villacorte, as well as a “Quinceanera” presentation by MCHS senior Ashley Amaro. There were models Adamary Galeana, Andrea Galindo and Emily Stein, the Tonalli Dance Group featuring Yenny Vera, MCHS sophomore. There was a moment of silence for Aisel Flores by MCHS junior Migel Flores and a surprise dance by Emily Stein, Adamary Galeana, Brittany Flores and David Galeana. MCHS seniors Blana Sanchez, Bilka Poma, Faith Lewis and Amy Ramos ran the program.
“Delicious food samples were enjoyed by all,” said organizers.
The program was supported by the following: Lynn Booth and the FCCLA officers Faith Lewis, Julianna Nichols, Kaylie Goldman, Miracle Turner, Tyler Guest and Bentley Strickland, Booth's Culinary Arts students, all of the students who brought food, Mrs. Ginni Edwards, Mrs. Monica Allen, Amy Ramos, Ashley Amaro, Bilka Pompa, Blanca Sanchez, Karina Hernandez, Noelia Lara, Gabriel Rojas Reyes, Adamary Galeano, Alejandra Ramirez, Allinson Munoz, Ana Padilla, Andrea Galindo, Emily Stein, Jenifer Velazquez, Lely Cervantes, Carmen Martinez, Ximmyra Silva, Yenny Vera, Leslie Munoz, Keyly Rebollar, Mr. Bullock and MCHS administration and faculty, the ULEAD speakers, the Tonalli Dance Group, all of the students who worked to put this together and photographer, Alexis Chapman on behalf of the yearbook staff.
