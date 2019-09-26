The Madison County High School Class of 1959 will hold its 60th year reunion Saturday, Oct. 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Ila Restaurant in Ila.
Any class member who has not received information by mail or email should call Jean Strickland Ginn at 706-789-2330 or Jerry Hammond at 706-224-0193. Organizers ask that attendees bring photos and memorabilia and watch a video of the class.
“You can also show your corn-hole game skills at our meeting,” organizers said.
