The Madison County FFA will celebrate its accomplishments with an awards program Tuesday, June 30 at 7 p.m. at the Camp Kiwanis Amphitheater.
“We will honor members of career development event teams, livestock show teams, proficiency winners, degree recipients and seniors,” organizers said. “We will be observing social distancing and ask that families sit together six feet from other parties.”
Those attending should plan to arrive by 6:45 p.m. in order to park and find their seat. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to Cindy Jones by Friday, June 26 at cjones@madison.k12.ga.us or 706-654-8252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.