A Madison County High School orientation session will be held for rising ninth graders from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 29 in the high school cafeteria.
“Are you anxious, excited, nervous about coming to high school next year?” school leaders said. “Well, we want to make it an easy transition for students and parents.”
The parent drop off will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m., with a parents meeting set for 11 a.m. to noon.
“We have great things in place for the day,” organizers said. “Meet administrators, counselors, MC Voice students, teachers. Get your schedule. Tour the campus with your schedule.”
There will be discussion of the dress code, expectations and a question-and-answer session at the parents’ meeting.
“We want to make this a fun and easy transition and we hope that you all can attend,” said school leaders. “We look forward to hanging out with each of you.”
