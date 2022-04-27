The Northeast Georgia Trade Fair was held April 21 at Broad River College and Career Academy on the Madison County High School campus.
“This event is the segway for many students' careers as all of the employers invited are local reputable companies that offer benefits and well paying careers,” said MCHS construction teacher Jake Slusher.
Students discussed career options, training opportunities and received general information with the companies they are interested in. They also signed up for a formal interview.
The interviews at the high school allow students to attend an interview without disrupting their school schedule or dealing with transportation issues, and allows them to interview multiples times all in one day. “Many students were hired on the spot or called in for a second interview at a later date,” said Slusher. “Students will have a job ready for them before graduation or summer break, so they can hit the ground running in their chosen field. This event enables seniors to finalize career plans, and it allows sophomores and juniors the opportunity for career exploration through summer positions. Most importantly, it allows students to network and meet employers in a central location without having to make arrangements or travel on their own.”
There were a number of businesses represented. HVAC technicians and installers on hand were Stanfield Air Systems, Jordan Air and Plumbing and Martin Mechanical. Industrial contractor IMI Morgan O’Kelly was at the fair. General contractors at the fair were Bray Construction, Beam Associates, Charles Black Construction, Anning Johnson and Brassfield-Gorrie. Electrical contractors there were Ash Electric and Inglett and Stubbs. Horizontal construction and road and bridge construction companies on hand were CW Mathews, Astra Group, GP Enterprises and ER Snell. Kings Pluming attended. Manufacturers and others on hand were Kubota, Caterpillar, ABB Baldor, Certainteed and Sk Battery.
