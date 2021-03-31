Madison County High School construction, work-based learning and agriculture programs recently hosted the school trades fair and skills showcase to help students interact with construction and manufacturing companies.

Many companies and the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia helped gather materials and resources to put on the event, which included a career fair to help students learn and connect with local employers in the area.

After the career fair, students interviewed with employers to help students meet employers in a formal setting to discuss employment. Many students will receive job offers from companies in the construction and manufacturing industries.

Students showcased their skills to employers through a hands-on skills competition in various trades including: cabinetry, carpentry, electrical, welding and plumbing. There were a total of 27 students competing in the trades and the winners received tool prizes in their various trades. Students from Madison County and Hart County Competed. The winners included:

Cabinetry

1st: Jacob Torres-Vences

2nd: Andres Bustamante

3rd: Jose Mireles

Electrical

1st: Jace Jachimski

2nd: Ashton Hill

3rd: Aiden Moore

Carpentry

1st: David Huff

2nd: Chase Pearson

3rd: Jake Scarboro

Plumbing

1st: Ryan Nunley

2nd: Htoo Minn

3rd: Jesse Williamson-Laduke

Welding

1st: Austin Brown, Hart County Career Academy

2nd: Jacob Thompson

3rd: James Hancock

Business Participation

Ash Electric

RAI

IMI

Carroll Daniel Construction

Jordan Air

Stanfield Air

Webber-Coleman Woodworks

Beam and Associates

Lincoln Electric

Caterpillar

Kubota

Evergreen Packaging

CEFGA

