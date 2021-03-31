Madison County High School construction, work-based learning and agriculture programs recently hosted the school trades fair and skills showcase to help students interact with construction and manufacturing companies.
Many companies and the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia helped gather materials and resources to put on the event, which included a career fair to help students learn and connect with local employers in the area.
After the career fair, students interviewed with employers to help students meet employers in a formal setting to discuss employment. Many students will receive job offers from companies in the construction and manufacturing industries.
Students showcased their skills to employers through a hands-on skills competition in various trades including: cabinetry, carpentry, electrical, welding and plumbing. There were a total of 27 students competing in the trades and the winners received tool prizes in their various trades. Students from Madison County and Hart County Competed. The winners included:
Cabinetry
1st: Jacob Torres-Vences
2nd: Andres Bustamante
3rd: Jose Mireles
Electrical
1st: Jace Jachimski
2nd: Ashton Hill
3rd: Aiden Moore
Carpentry
1st: David Huff
2nd: Chase Pearson
3rd: Jake Scarboro
Plumbing
1st: Ryan Nunley
2nd: Htoo Minn
3rd: Jesse Williamson-Laduke
Welding
1st: Austin Brown, Hart County Career Academy
2nd: Jacob Thompson
3rd: James Hancock
Business Participation
Ash Electric
RAI
IMI
Carroll Daniel Construction
Jordan Air
Stanfield Air
Webber-Coleman Woodworks
Beam and Associates
Lincoln Electric
Caterpillar
Kubota
Evergreen Packaging
CEFGA
