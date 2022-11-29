The Madison County High School JROTC drill team recently competed in its first drill competition of the year.
“The cadets performed exceptionally well by placing in the top three positions in four out of five categories,” said First Sergeant Francisco Ramey.
The Madison County High School JROTC instructor praised the performance of several cadets.
“Cadet Staff Sergeant Luviano took charge by leading the Color Guard to a first place victory and the Unarmed Squad to a third place finish,” he said. “Cadet Captain Crump, who is gradually becoming more noteworthy in her skill set, brought home a third place finish in individual armed exhibition. Lastly, Cadet Private Collins our Armed Platoon Commander did a remarkable job and surprised us all with her great command voice to an additional third place award.”
The next competition will be Dec. 3 at Frederick Douglass High School in Atlanta. Following drill meets will be at Grovetown High School, Grovetown, Jan. 21; Elbert County High School, Feb. 4; and Clarke Central High School, Feb. 11.
“Thank you to all of our supporters,” said First Sergeant Ramey. “More to follow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.