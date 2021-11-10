Madison County High School Construction students recently competed at the Associated General Contractors Association of Georgia Skills Competitions.
On Oct. 27, students traveled to Gainesville to compete at the Northeast Georgia Regional Event and on Nov. 1. Students traveled to Statesboro for the Southeast Regional Event and participated in a variety of competitions including carpentry, electrical, plumbing and masonry. Cabinetry, HVAC, welding, and building teamworks. Each event had over 20 schools from all over the state of Georgia. At the Northeast Georgia competition Madison County had Bryan Carrillo earned second in plumbing, David Sanchez earned second in electrical, Tony Huato earned third in HVAC, and Luke Howell, Whit Barrett, Rufino Ramirez-Childs, and Dawson Kinder earned third in building teamworks.
At the Southeast Regional event students competed in carpentry, electrical, plumbing, masonry and welding. Madison County student's Whit Barrett got second in carpentry and Rufino Ramirez Childs got third in plumbing. Student winners receive tool prizes donated by various companies to help prepare them for careers in the construction industry.
