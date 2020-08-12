Madison County High School students had some standout performances in the spring despite having to take the exams individually at their homes during the school shutdown for the coronavirus.
“Many of them had to take their exams with little brothers and sisters at their feet, while at least one of our MCHS students had to take the exam in her parents’ car on the way to the beach,” said MCHS teacher Dallas Cowne. “They were also unable to receive true face-to-face instruction for the two months prior to the exam. Despite these difficult circumstances, MCHS students continued to achieve great scores and earn college credit on many AP exams.
MCHS had a total of 150 passed AP exams, and many students were honored by the college board as scholars.
AP SCHOLARS
AP Scholars are students who score 3 or more on at least three AP exams.
Elizabeth Atkinson
Caroline G. Beach
Jacey C. Belk
Joshua R. Clark
Emma C. Cruce
Garrett W. Dowell
Matthew H. Dudley
Karlie J. Evans
Meredth C. Glenn
Madison D. Guest
Carter E. Hart
Milton Hernandez-Flores
Taylor L. Herrin
Kere E. Janosik
Joshua T. Kincaid
Elzabeth G. Nix
Emma G. Ollis
Katherine G. Slaton
Mary E. Slaton
Christopher C. Smith
Allen J. Stephens
Victoria L. Waters
Hanna R. Westwood
Williams Wilkinson
Kelsey A. Williams
Victoria L. Waters
AP SCHOLARS WITH HONORS
AP Scholars w/ Honor are students who have averaged a minimum of 3.25 on the AP exams they take and score 3 or more on at least four of those exams. MCHS had four of these:
Sean L. Doughterty
Matthew Griffin
Jacob T. Hall
Iris Kieft
AP SCHOLARS WITH DISTINCTION
AP Scholars with Distinction are students who average a minimum of 3.5 on all their AP exams and score 3 or more on at least five of these exams. Eight MCHS students earned this honor:
Mckenna A. Coile
Gretchen E. Collier
Taylor B. Evans
John W. Johnson
Macy A. Mullis
Anali M. Roberts
Aidan J. Russell-McCorkle
Teresa Vu
NATIONAL AP SCHOLARS
The county also had two National AP Scholars, a prestigious achievement awarded to students who average at least a score of 4 in all the AP exams they take and score 4 or more in at least eight of these exams. Students who earned this award are the valedictorian and salutatorian of the 2020 class, Taylor Evans and Aidan Russell-McCorkle.
TEACHERS EXCEEDING GLOBAL PASS RATES
Nine MCHS teachers also beat the global pass rates in their respective classes:
Matt Boggs - AP US History, Kim Myers - AP World History, Dallas Cowne - AP Language, Trent Wilkes - AP Language, Susanna Arnold - AP Literature, Brooke Cooper - AP Biology, Bradley Shadrix - AP Physics, Carson Lee - AP Music Theory, and Jacob Cawthon - AP 2D Art
These teachers were quick to attribute their success to the students.
AP Language instructor Trent Wilkes offered the following thoughts on a couple of his students: “I am extraordinarily proud of both Ana Roberts and Teresa Vu for earning the honor of AP Scholar with Distinction. They both performed exceptionally on the AP Language exam in May. That came as little surprise though because they both worked incredibly hard throughout the year, and that work didn't stop when we had to shift to distance learning. They persevered through the difficulties and continued showing why they are both such special students. I couldn't be more excited for them!”
Fellow AP teacher Dallas Cowne was also quick to brag on one of his Scholars with Distinction, “Throughout the challenging educational experience that COVID tasked us with, Macy Mullis exhibited every characteristic that makes MCHS a special place. She was a tireless worker with a formidable intellect who was able to balance numerous AP classes. She remained positive and inspired others do the same as well. Much like her MCHS AP peers, her success is no accident; it’s what happens when a group of awesome kids refuse to allow any obstacle keep them from success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.